Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.44 ($77.30).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €62.90 ($66.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

