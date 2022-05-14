Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) CEO Buys $99,428.10 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:HLF opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
