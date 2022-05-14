Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 65,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,302. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.