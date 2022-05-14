Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,384.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESAY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,210.53) to €1,205.00 ($1,268.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,589.47) to €1,624.00 ($1,709.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,357.89) to €1,340.00 ($1,410.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,368.42) to €1,429.00 ($1,504.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.40. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

