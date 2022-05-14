HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $244.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

