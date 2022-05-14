HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $175.31 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

