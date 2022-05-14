HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,626 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,750,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,758,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,699,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $105.39 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

