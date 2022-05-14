HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 57,644 Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elliott Opportunity II were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

