HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.57. The stock has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

