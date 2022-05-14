HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $113.14 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

