HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 29,076 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after purchasing an additional 440,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,355,000.

ACWX opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

