Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

HI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $20,743,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 147,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.