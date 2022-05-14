Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on June 15th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SONG opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.43) on Friday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 98.70 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,266.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.30.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £785.40 ($968.31).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

