Holger Bartel Sells 3,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $19,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,732.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $153,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

