Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HLLY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Holley alerts:

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.