Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.26.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $280.63 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.39. The firm has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.