Hord (HORD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,730.00

Hord (HORD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $68,730.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00549530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,050.83 or 2.15161447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

