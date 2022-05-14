Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $48.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,058,000 after buying an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 230.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

