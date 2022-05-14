HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $667.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $667.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded up $46.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,680. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.