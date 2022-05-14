Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of HPP opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

