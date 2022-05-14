Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,325. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 24,421.51% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

