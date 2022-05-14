Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $203.78. The company had a trading volume of 354,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,020. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

