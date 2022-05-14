Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HSQVY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 36,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,305. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

