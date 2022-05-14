IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

