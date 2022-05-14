IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.35.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

