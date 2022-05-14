Ian James White Sells 13,646 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total transaction of C$456,595.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$800,597.42.

Shares of Parkland stock traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.56. 423,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,389. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

