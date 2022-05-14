IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX opened at $186.17 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

