IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $362.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

