Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.64. 1,492,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,402. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

