Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
About Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)
Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imagin Medical (IMEXF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.