Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 5,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

About Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF)

Imagin Medical Inc operates as a surgical imaging company focusing on bladder cancer. The company is developing the i/Blue Imaging System to meet the BLC needs of urologists. Imagin Medical Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

