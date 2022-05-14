ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 31,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,582,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
