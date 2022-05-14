ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 31,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,582,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 213.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 155,215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 144.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3,171.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

