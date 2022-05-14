Impossible Finance (IF) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $23,060.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00543292 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.18 or 2.08256216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

