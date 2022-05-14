IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of IN8bio stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,065. The company has a quick ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IN8bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

