Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 169.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 266,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.22. 9,365,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,407. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

