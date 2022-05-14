Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $207,000 in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 268,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

