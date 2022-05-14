Independent Wealth Network Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 11,350,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40.

