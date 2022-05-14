Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 11,661,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,896,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

