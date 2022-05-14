InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of InflaRx stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Friday. 126,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

