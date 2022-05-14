Insider Buying: Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Acquires £30,667 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) insider Mark Blandford purchased 117,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £30,667 ($37,809.15).

LON:GMR opened at GBX 28.15 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £82.20 million and a PE ratio of 70.38. Gaming Realms plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.39 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.40 ($0.52). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.84.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56 ($0.69).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.