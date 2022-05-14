Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Purchases £2,968.72 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £2,968.72 ($3,660.12).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,429 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £2,983.23 ($3,678.01).

On Thursday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,553 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £2,984.52 ($3,679.60).

On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £2,982.14 ($3,676.66).

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.06) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.04.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

