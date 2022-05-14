Insider Buying: Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Insider Acquires A$31,000.00 in Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Rating) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($21,527.78).
The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Xanadu Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
