Insider Buying: Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM) Insider Acquires A$31,000.00 in Stock

Xanadu Mines Limited (ASX:XAM – Get Rating) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$31,000.00 ($21,527.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Xanadu Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xanadu Mines Limited engages in the exploration and development of various mineral projects in Mongolia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Kharmagtai copper-gold project located in Omnogovi province to the southeast of Ulaanbaatar. The company also holds interest in the Red Mountain copper-gold project located in the Dornogovi Province of southern Mongolia.

