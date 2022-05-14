Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $155,522.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AN stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

