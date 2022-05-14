Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $155,522.40 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AN stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
