Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $26,073.45 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

