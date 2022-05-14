Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $12,508.59 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $12,508.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $14,832,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,882,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in Rimini Street by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 455,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

