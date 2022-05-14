Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $12,508.59 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $12,508.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RMNI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Rimini Street (Get Rating)
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.