Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NSIT stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.56. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 260,052 shares of company stock valued at $25,913,739. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

