Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $11,671.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.08 or 0.99955668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104645 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 291,204,430 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

