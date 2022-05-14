Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 165,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

