Insulet Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.71.

PODD opened at $199.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.23. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Insulet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 398,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,074,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,882,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,992,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

