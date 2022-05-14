Insured Finance (INFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $213.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $146,028.40 and approximately $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,500,832 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

