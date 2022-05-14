Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.